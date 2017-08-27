DAF Trucks, which will develop the vehicles for the United Kingdom trials, also participated in last year's EU Truck Platooning Challenge. (Photo: DAF)

The United Kingdom announced it will help fund the first real-world operational trials of platooning trucks on its roads by the end of 2018.

The Transport Research Library will lead the test, which will include DAF Trucks, Ricardo and DHL. The United Kingdom will spend the equivalent of more than $10 million on the trials.

“Advances such as lorry platooning could benefit businesses through cheaper fuel bills and other road users thanks to lower emissions and less congestion. But first we must make sure the technology is safe and works well on our roads, and that’s why we are investing in these trials,” said U.K. transport minister Paul Maynard.

DAF will develop the trucks for the trial, which will form part of regular DHL logistical operations. All trucks in the platoons will have a driver at the wheel.

Last year, the EU Truck Platooning Challenge saw a variety of truck manufacturers cross multiple countries to showcase the technology.