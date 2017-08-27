The Trucking Moves America Forward (TMAF) image campaign said its mascot now has a name: Safety Sammy.

Kevin Burch, TMAF’s co-chair, made the official announcement at the Great American Trucking Show in Dallas.

“Our mascot brings to life the great aspects of trucking, offering the more human aspect of the trucking industry,” said Burch, who is also president of Jet Express Inc., and chairman of American Trucking Associations. “Safety Sammy represents the safety we strive for each and every day on the road. We’re looking forward to taking Sammy coast to coast, to tell the vital trucking story.”

The mascot was first unveiled in May, and a contest was held to find a permanent name. More than 2,000 entries were received.

The other finalists were Axle, Bob Tail, Seymour S. Miles and Wheels.