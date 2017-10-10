HighJump is integrating its Prophesy Dispatch TMS with Teletrac Navman's Director, the companies announced on Tuesday, just over two months before the federal ELD enforcement mandate begins.

The integration creates a seamless workflow between every component of a load – from the moment an order is initiated to the moment it is delivered – and ensures compliance with the electronic logging device (ELD) law in the U.S.

Under the latest ELD mandate, all fleets must have an approved Hours of Service (HOS) tracker by Dec. 18. Together, Prophesy Dispatch TMS and Teletrac Navman Director provide dispatchers with a real-time view of available hours for each driver, as well as visibility into asset location, fuel consumption, driver behaviors, safety analytics and vehicle diagnostics.

"This new, robust integration between Prophesy Dispatch TMS and Teletrac Navman is a testament to our dedication to meeting the needs of trucking and fleet companies today and tomorrow," said Joe Couto, chief operating officer at HighJump. "By combining our technologies, we’re allowing dispatchers and drivers to focus more on their jobs and providing the service their customers expect, and less on the legwork of communicating load information."

The interface also increases visibility by working with Teletrac Navman’s unified Drive app, part of the Teletrac Navman Director platform. When a dispatcher creates a load, data is sent to the driver’s in-cab device, and in turn, all confirmations, arrivals/departures and other updates sent back by the driver are processed.

"Through this strategic integration, dispatchers and managers now have a direct line of sight into all aspects of a fleet – right from the office or their mobile device – and the opportunity to achieve greater business insights," said Sid Nair, senior director of transport and compliance for Teletrac Navman.

"In addition to providing second-by-second HOS statuses, Director also allows Prophesy Dispatch customers to take full advantage of real-time telematics capabilities, which reduce operational expenses, increase productivity and build a safer, more connected fleet." Nair added.

The optional integration is available to both current Prophesy Dispatch and Teletrac Navman Director customers.