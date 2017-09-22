Do your operations fall within 100 air miles and do your drivers start and return to the same location within 12 hours each day? If so, while the ELD short haul exemption may apply to your fleet, making that decision can be a lot more complicated than you may think.

Registration is now open for Fleet Owner’s webinar, ELDs and the Short Haul Exemption, which will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 3, at 2 ET/11 PT. The webinar is sponsored by Omnitracs.

There’s the FMCSA definition of short haul covering rest periods, CDL and non-CDL drivers – and even how to measure air miles – to consider. In some operations, a portion of the fleet or drivers may need to comply. And while the exemption is optional, you may want to use an ELD even though your operation fits the short haul guidelines.

Find out more about why an ELD may make sense for short haul fleets with Joe DeLorenzo, director of the Office of Compliance and Enforcement at the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA). DeLorenzo will clarify some of the more subtle parts of the ELD rules.

In addition, speaker Matthew Mascia, Corporate Transportation & Logistics Director for Lindenmeyr Munroe, and Perman Rejepov, Distribution Metrics Specialist with Preferred Meals, will provide lessons from their real-world experience adopting ELDs in short haul operations.