It’s been 40 years since CAT Scale installed its first scale in South Holland, IL. “For CAT Scale Company, it’s been 40 years of striving to provide professional drivers with the most accurate weights possible,” the company said.

Founded by truckstop entrepreneur, Bill Moon, CAT Scale Company noted it introduced the first totally automated, full-length platform scale.

“My dad talked with drivers every day and was always trying to figure out ways to make their job easier,” says Delia Moon Meier, senior vice president. “We still follow that same philosophy. It’s evident in everything we do here.”

According to the company, CAT Scale is now the largest truck scale network in the world, with over 1,750 locations in 47 states and seven Canadian Provinces and offers the Weigh My Truck app that allows drivers to weigh and pay from their smartphone or tablet.

“We understand that time is money for drivers and fast, accurate weighing it is important. That is why we invest so much in technology and preventative maintenance,” Meier said. “Thank you to our dedicated employees, truckstop partners and our customers for helping us achieve this important milestone. We are very grateful for your hard work and continued support.”