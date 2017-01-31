EROAD announced Max Speed Alert, a new feature of its fleet management solution that supports safe driving.

“Max Speed Alert provides notifications of excessive speeding so safety and fleet managers can take swift action to protect drivers, the public, and their business,” said Gail Levario, vice president strategy and market development at EROAD. “This new capability will enable them to modify driver behavior by encouraging them through coaching to manage speed and stay in compliance with speed limits at all times. Having fewer excessive speed events will reduce collisions and rollovers, as well as unsafe driving violations that impact a company’s business.”

With Max Speed Alert, users of the EROAD solution can set the speed that triggers an alert for different assets. For example, notifications can be set to allow higher or lower maximum speed limits on different vehicle types. The email notifications include location, date, vehicle and driver details for each excessive speed event.

A Max Speed Alert is triggered when a vehicle travels above the pre-determined speed based on a comparison with up-to-date posted speed limits from EROAD’s third party mapping software provider.

According to the company, EROAD's in-vehicle hardware continuously records, stores and transmits encrypted data, including road speed information, for processing by an application server and for availability to users on the cloud-based platform. In addition to Max Speed Alert notifications, excessive speed events are noted on an Over Speed Dashboard in Driver Insight reports.