EROAD, an integrated technology and services provider, announced it will become a sponsor of Truckers Against Trafficking to support the role truck drivers play in reporting crime on our nation’s highways.

"In our ongoing efforts to give back to our community, we are becoming a sponsor of Truckers Against Trafficking,” said Gail Levario, vice president, strategy and market development at EROAD. “We are proud of the industry we serve and our employees overwhelmingly agreed that supporting such a powerful cause like Truckers Against Trafficking was a very meaningful use of our funds this holiday season.”

“As a non-profit organization we depend on the generosity of companies like EROAD,” said Kendis Paris, executive director of Truckers Against Trafficking “The more drivers we can train the more victims we can save.”

Truckers Against Trafficking is a non-profit organization that works with law enforcement agencies and trucking companies to train drivers to recognize and report signs of human trafficking. Through their efforts, they have freed hundreds of human trafficking victims, according to the organization.