Smith System is launching a series of new training DVDs to address Driving Drowsy and Driving Technology, along with a refresh of Smith System's core method video Driving The 5Keys. According to the company, the training is now available on DVD and will be added to Smith System's e-learning library soon.

"We want to keep our courses current, fresh, relevant and engaging to our viewers,” the company noted. “Most people are not aware that driving while fatigued has the same cognitive effect as driving drunk or that advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) are meant to enhance and not replace safe and attentive driving. We thought it was the right time to refresh our proven Driving The 5Keys video and use those skills to address these new concerns and help today's drivers drive more safely."

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, in 2014 drowsy or fatigued driving accounted for almost 3% of fatal crashes. Smith System said its Driving Drowsy DVD is “an important tool to raise awareness and educate drivers about the causes, effects and often fatal impact of driving while fatigued.” The program also gives drivers the tools and information they need to combat fatigued or drowsy driving, Smith added.

The Driving Technology DVD explores the features, function and advantages of nine current and two future ADAS technologies in use or soon to be adopted. The show also examines the possibility that, instead of using ADAS as an additional safeguard, some drivers may become overly reliant on these technologies, leading to less attentive driving. This DVD instructs viewers on how to use these technologies to supplement safe and attentive driving skills, the company noted.

The Driving The 5Keys DVD, an updated version of Smith System's core driver safety video, uses real driver footage to illustrate the skills to create more time, space and visibility that helps prevent collisions.

For more information or to obtain the new DVDs, visit www.drivedifferent.com, call 800 777-7648 or email info@drivedifferent.com.