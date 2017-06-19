Accuride has made several acquisitions in the past several years to expand its global presence. (Photo: Accuride)​

Accuride Corp. has reached an agreement to acquire Mefro Wheels, a privately owned supplier of steel wheels to the European and Asian markets based in Solingen, Germany.

“The strategic acquisition of Mefro Wheels will solidify Accuride’s position for future growth as a supplier of wheel end solutions to the global commercial vehicle industry, enabling us to better serve the needs of our global customers,” Accuride president and CEO Rick Dauch said.

Mefro Wheels was founded in 1991 and employs more than 3,000 people. It operates three manufacturing plants in Germany, two in Russia and one each in France, Turkey and China. The transaction requires anti-trust approval in several European jurisdictions.

Accuride, headquartered in Evansville, IN, is owned by Crestview Partners. Accuride in November 2015 acquired a majority stake in Gianetti Ruote, a steel-wheel supplier in Italy.

Earlier this year it purchased KIC LLC, a supplier of commercial vehicle wheels and wheel-end components based in Vancouver, WA.