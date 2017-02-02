CBP uses trucks to secure the Super Bowl

The line of trucks waiting to enter the NRG Stadium to make Super Bowl deliveries area will remain long right up until game time, CBP officials said. (Photo by Glenn Fawcett)

Even as CBP officers monitor deliveries on the ground, overhead, CBP’s Air and Marine Operations (AMO) will use fixed and rotary-wing aircraft to patrol the skies above NRG Stadium. AMO will monitor the nation’s airspace and enforce the Federal Aviation Administration’s Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) zone. Before and during the game, AMO will provide vital, real-time aerial video to ground-based law enforcement personnel, increasing their situational awareness. (Photo by Glenn Fawcett)

Drivers bringing goods to the stadium cannot just arrive unannounced, CBP officials noted. Security measures begin by requiring them to register on a website days ahead. That gives local law enforcers an opportunity to vet both the company and the driver, CBP said, and when the truck arrives at the stadium facility, the driver first must sign in before queuing up for inspection. (Photo by Glenn Fawcett)

If the “mobile radiation portal” (the technical name for these trucks) detects radiation or the vehicle is suspected of containing a bomb, it will be driven into a U-shaped barricade built from stacks of shipping containers filled with dirt. The structure, constructed in a far corner of the inspection lot, would contain any blast. (Photo by Glenn Fawcett)

The CBP trucks equipped with X-ray machines can scan an entire tractor-trailer or a small van in just a few minutes. The actual machine is suspended from adjustable poles attached to a truck, which then slowly drives alongside the vehicle being inspected, revealing sharp images of its contents. The device can also detect anything radioactive. (Photo by Glenn Fawcett)

In 2016, truck deliveries began Monday some six days before the Super Bowl actually started (with last year’s Super Bowl 50 being held in San Francisco‘s Levi Stadium). Within the first two hours that Monday, a surge of nearly 100 trucks arrived, with at least 300 vehicles per day arriving right up until game time. Processing such heavy volume quickly is why CBP relies on mobile X-ray scanning equipment. (Photo by Glenn Fawcett)

Super Bowl 51, which features the New England Patriots versus the Atlanta Falcons, is expected to draw 140,000 physical visitors to the NRG Stadium in Houston, TX. CBP officers are also enforcing “economic security” as well since Super Bowl merchandise is an appealing target for counterfeiters, the agency said. The CBP works closely with immigration and customs enforcement to seize fake jerseys, caps, and other phony memorabilia that violate intellectual property rights. (Photo by Ozzy Trevino)

CBP officers use what’s called “non-intrusive inspection technology” to screen the tons of commercial deliveries made to the NRG Stadium area, examining all vehicles, containers, packages, and merchandise to make sure that none of it contains any hazardous materials, explosives, weapons, or other harmful substances. All vehicles are scanned by X-ray prior to entry into the main stadium facilities. (Photo by Ozzy Trevino)

More than 160 officers from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agency are on the ground working with state and local law enforcement partners at Super Bowl 51, to be played at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX, this weekend. In the days leading up the Super Bowl, CBP’s security duties included using mobile X-ray scanner trucks to inspect the multitude of shipments being delivered to the stadium site by all manner of commercial vehicles. (All photos courtesy of the CBP)