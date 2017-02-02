CBP uses trucks to secure the Super Bowl

CBP uses trucks to secure the Super BowlFeb 2, 2017
More than 160 officers from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agency are on the ground working with state and local law enforcement partners at Super Bowl 51, to be played at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX, this weekend. In the days leading up the Super Bowl, CBP’s security duties included using mobile X-ray scanner trucks to inspect the multitude of shipments being delivered to the stadium site by all manner of commercial vehicles. (All photos courtesy of the CBP)