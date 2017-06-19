Shaffer Trucking, a unit of Crete Carrier, is allowing drivers in cruise control to travel as fast as 65 mph, up from 62 mph. (Photo: Shaffer Trucking)

Crete Carrier Corp. has increased the maximum speed for its truckers in cruise control to 65 mph from 62 mph.

Although Crete and subsidiaries Shaffer Trucking and Hunt Transportation have been limiting speed for safety and fuel economy, the company said improved technologies and aerodynamics “have had a major impact on these factors,” the company said in its announcement.

The companies have invested in collision mitigation, roll stability, and adaptive cruise control, and will “continue to evaluate and innovate how they build their products to make sure they are doing everything they can to help lower fuel consumption,” Crete said.

Last summer, the Department of Transportation issued a proposal for requiring speed limiters on heavy trucks, but it did not specify a precise speed. Instead, it requested feedback on limits of 60, 65 or 68 mph. No further action on the potential mandate has been taken since President Trump took office.