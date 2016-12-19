Dana Incorporated announced it will begin supplying axles and driveshafts for the 2018 Isuzu FTR from Isuzu Commercial Truck of America. Production of this new Class 6 medium-duty truck will begin mid-2017.

The 2018 Isuzu FTR will be assembled with a Spicer single-reduction drive axle, Spicer E-Series steer axles, and a Spicer Life Series driveshaft.

“We chose Spicer axles and driveshafts for the 2018 Isuzu FTR due to Dana's dedication to quality and innovation," said Shaun Skinner, president of Isuzu Commercial Truck of America. "This truck represents our vision of the future for the medium-duty industry. The truck of tomorrow needs to be fuel efficient, maneuverable, environmentally friendly, and offer a low cost of ownership. Dana's driveline components will help achieve all of those objectives.”

The 2018 Isuzu FTR is designed for city delivery applications, such as beverage, box, and refrigerated box trucks. Like all Isuzu trucks, the 2018 Isuzu FTR will feature a low cab forward design for increased visibility and maneuverability, features that are crucial to these types of applications. These trucks will be powered by a segment-first Isuzu 4HK1-TC 5.2 liter turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine, and will also include an Allison 2000 Series automatic transmission.