The Hendrickson MAXX22T trailer air disc brake with Dura-Light Hub is now a preferred air disc brake package on all East Manufacturing trailers, East announced.

Additional brands will still be available, East added.

“With an unparalleled weight-optimized design, the MAXX22T with Dura-Light Hub is an average 20 pounds per axle lighter than MAXX22T with ductile iron hub. Its compact, lightweight monoblock caliper uses the Wabco single piston with a sealed and protected guide system for higher reliability,” East said.

The lightweight Dura-Light Hub on the MAXX22T features a premium e-coat to enhance corrosion resistance. Its new hub-to-rotor connection reduces the time and effort required for stud changes in the field. On the MAXX22T trailer air disc brake option, East has upgraded to include the HXL5 Hendrickson Extended-Life wheel-end system with a 5-year warranty.

The lightweight cast rotor is more corrosion resistant. The bolt-on dust shield design is easier to install and maintain with built-in clearance to allow for simplified rotor inspection. In addition, MAX22T disc brake pads are easy to change out.

“At East, we put our customers first, providing them with unsurpassed quality and the best technology,” said Dave de Poincy, president of East Manufacturing Corp. “This new air disc brake package will give our customers peace of mind when it comes to the braking system.”