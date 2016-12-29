Hutchens Industries, Inc. of Springfield, MO, announced the launch of their new website, hutchensindustries.com. The new website is a complete redesign from the old, and will possess features that allow customers the opportunity to view product information, the company noted.

Hutchens designs and manufactures steel spring suspensions and sub-frames, as well as a wide variety of steel fabrications. According to the company, the remodeled website will go in depth to describe all products and services offered by the company through product descriptions, sales brochures and instructional videos.

"A lot of thought went into building this new site, our goal with the new HutchensIndustries.com is to provide our visitors an easier way to learn about Hutchen’s products and services and also allow the visitor to browse information based on their own needs," according to Louis King, director of marketing for Hutchens Industries.

The new, hutchensindustries.com will include tabs with details about products, and resources provided by Hutchens Industries. The company added that the Resources section will provide visitors with a variety of material including product and maintenance videos. The website will also feature tabs for news, an “about us” section and contact information. For those wanting additional information regarding products and services, there are information request forms to fill out as well.