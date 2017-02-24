Isuzu Finance of America announced it has been in business for 10 years as the financial captive for Isuzu Commercial Trucks of America, Inc. As part of this year’s celebration Isuzu Finance is recognizing loyal customers who have leased or financed an Isuzu truck since their inception in 2007. Additionally every Isuzu Dealer will receive a 10th Anniversary Crystal Award to commemorate their loyalty and partnership throughout the years.

Several key events include hosting a continental breakfast at the National Truck Equipment Association’s 2017 Work Truck Show in Indianapolis, IN, and being a key sponsor at Isuzu Commercial Truck of America Dealer Meeting in San Antonio, TX.

Company President Ken Kuhara said: “It is an exciting time for everyone in the Isuzu Finance family. In our first ten years we have grown from a very modest startup to an established nationwide financial services company with extremely high quality and customer satisfaction marks.”

Select 2018 Isuzu NPR-HD trucks are eligible to lease. Initial payment includes $699 first month’s lease payment, $699 security deposit. Monthly payments total $33,552.00 and are subject to credit approval.

The 2018 Isuzu NPR-HD includes: