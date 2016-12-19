Kenworth announced its new, fuel-efficient T680 52-in. mid-roof sleeper Advantage Package, for regional haul and less-than truckload operations, is now available for order.

According to the company, the latest Kenworth T680 Advantage configuration features an optimized powertrain with either the PACCAR MX-13 or PACCAR MX-11 engine, Eaton Fuller Advantage(TM) series 10-speed automated transmission, and the new PACCAR Axle.

The 52-in. mid-roof sleeper configuration offers new aerodynamic elements including a front air dam, flared-out fairings, lower sleeper fairing extenders and FlowBelow wheel covers that enhance fuel economy by redirecting airflow around the chassis, sleeper and trailer, Kenworth noted. Other notable fuel-efficiency features are Kenworth’s Predictive Cruise Control, Neutral Coast, and Driver Performance Assistant.

The T680 Advantage Package provides customers running the 52-in. mid-roof sleeper with up to a 6 percent fuel economy benefit compared to a standard Kenworth T680 52-inch mid-roof sleeper running the previous generation of PACCAR MX-13 engine, Eaton Fuller automated transmission, and standard drive axles, the company added.

“Regional haul and LTL fleets, as well as other truck operators, can now choose from the Kenworth T680 Advantage’s comprehensive line-up of day cab, 52-inch mid-roof and 76-inch sleeper configurations for outstanding aerodynamics and fuel efficiency, resulting in reduced operating costs,” said Kurt Swihart, Kenworth marketing director.

“For driver retention and recruitment, the T680 Advantage with 52-inch sleeper offers an optional passenger swivel seat that expands the living space into the cab to provide even more comfort for the drivers when parked,” the company concluded. “The design also provides sufficient head room for a driver or passenger up to 6-foot-4 to easily stand up between the seats. Drivers appreciate the 2.1-meter wide cab, reduced interior noise levels, adjustable advanced suspension seats with climate control, air-assisted hydraulic clutch, ergonomic dash, easy-to-use Driver Performance Center, and LED interior lighting.”