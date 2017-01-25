LAS VEGAS. A forged aluminum truck wheel is being added to its extensive steel wheel offerings. Maxion Wheels announced during Heavy-duty Aftermarket Week.

The first aluminum truck wheel available in North American, the new line will start with a 22.5x8.25 wheel available in the early Spring. It will weight 45 lbs., compared to approximately 68 lbs. for a comparable steel wheel.

Three additional sizes – 24.5x8.25, 17.5x6.75, and 22.5x14.00 – will eventually fill out the new forged aluminum line, according to Maxion. All will be offered in bright machined and polished finishes.

“Maxion Wheels has been proudly serving the needs of the North American truck and trailer market for almost 100 years,” said Donald Polk, company president for the Americas. “By adding forged aluminum to our product mix, our steel wheel commercial vehicle customers now have a none-stop alternative for their wheel needs.”