Kenworth Class 8 trucks are now standard with the lightweight, Meritor MFS+ front steer axle series for linehaul applications. The new axle is available in standard and wide track configurations, with a gross axle weight rating (GAWR) of 12,000 and 13,200 lbs.

The axle also offers high-angle turning capacity up to 55 degrees and is compatible with air disc brakes and all drum brakes. An offset knuckle, with integrated torque plate and tie rod arms, is available with air disc brake applications. It eliminates the need for separate torque plate and fasteners, saving an additional 15 lbs. compared to the current air disc brake installation.

“The new design also reduces space constraints for easier access by technicians,” Kenworth said. “The MFS+ is designed for mounting each brake at “12-o’clock” for easy removal. Overall the MFS+ with integrated torque plates and tie rod arms may reduce weight by up to 85 pounds – depending on brake and axle configuration – resulting in increased payloads.”