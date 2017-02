The Air Force’s 9th Security Forces Squadron coordinated with the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office to provide evacuees shelter in response to the Oroville spillway evacuation notice. Beale Air Force Base eventually hosted approximately 400 evacuees from surrounding communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Tristan D. Viglianco, 9th Reconnaissance Wing)

An evacuee and his dog exit a bus on Beale Air Force Base, California, during the Oroville spillway evacuation notice . Beale provided evacuees with shelter, food, and water. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Tristan D. Viglianco, 9th Reconnaissance Wing)

Working against wind and heavy rain, Delta Company troopers shoveled nearly 15 tons of sand delivered to Merced County Fire Department Station 65 in Snelling, CA. Working with a team from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, the Guardsmen helped fill up over 1,000 sandbags for area residents to protect against flooding. (Photo by Spc. Amy Carle, 69th Public Affairs Detachment)

California Guardsmen from Delta Company, 1-184th Infantry Battalion, drive their convoy of Humvees and FMTVs into the George J. Hatfield State Recreation Area in Hilmar, CA, in part to help prevent swollen Merced River floodwaters from destroying important buildings. (Photo by Spc. Amy Carle, 69th Public Affairs Detachment)

First Lt. Jesse L. Toscano California (left), company commander for Delta Company, 1-184th Infantry Battalion, surveys the situation at George J. Hatfield State Recreation Area in Hilmar, CA. Toscano and over 30 Delta Company Soldiers rushed to the park to support emergency efforts after heavy rain caused the Merced River to swell to threatening levels. (Photo by Spc. Amy Carle, 69th Public Affairs Detachment)

Working in heavy rain, National Guard soldiers from Delta Company, 1-184th Infantry Battalion, build sandbags as part of flood prevention in Snelling, CA. Heavy rains caused the Merced River to swell and the Guardsmen responded to a request from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection to support area relief efforts. (Photo by Spc. Amy Carle, 69th Public Affairs Detachment)

Nevada National Guard troops mapping out the work ahead to beat back flooding and be on-call to rescue any citizens trapped by the rising waters. National Guard units began being deployed in late January as record heavy rains starting affecting much of California and parts of Nevada. (Photo by Tech. Sgt. Emerson Marcus)

Nevada National Guard FMTVs (short for “ Family of Medium Tactical Vehicles ”) prepare to troll out to assist with potential evacuations and flood control work. Water from heavy rains combined with snowmelt resulting from record snowfalls earlier this year are creating a one-two flooding punch for many areas of California and Nevada. (Photo by Tech. Sgt. Emerson Marcus)

The Nevada National Guard deployed a team of soldiers and five high water vehicles to assist potential evacuations and flood support in Lockwood, NV. The western and eastern slopes of the Sierra Nevada mountain range in Nevada and California continues to experience flooding as mountain rivers crest and overflow into urban areas and valleys. (Photo by Tech. Sgt. Emerson Marcus)

Soldiers and airmen from various National Guard and Air Force units hit the ground over the last several weeks to help California and Nevada residents battle record flooding across their respective states; providing high-water trucks for rescue work, elbow grease for building sandbag dikes, and buses to help evacuate those in the path of the deadly rising waters. (All photos courtesy of the Department of Defense)