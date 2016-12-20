Mitchell 1 announces the release of its 2017 Emission Control Application Guide (ECAT17) for domestic and import cars, light trucks, vans (diesel engines) and Class ‘A’ motor homes with gasoline engines, model years 1966 - 2017. As engine controls become more intertwined with other vehicle systems, the new Mitchell 1 Emission Control Application Guide can help automotive repair shops cut through the complexity to work more efficiently, the company said.

"The vehicle-specific emission system information in Mitchell 1’s Emission Control Application Guide has become the go-to resource for auto repair shops that do smog testing," said Nick DiVerde, senior marketing director, Mitchell 1. "The guide is an excellent companion to use in combination with the online repair information in ProDemand to help shops stay in compliance with state emission standards.”

Specific content features in the 2017 edition include:

Emission application tables

Engine displacement conversion charts

Emission control visual inspection procedures

Approximately 40 years of domestic and imported basic ignition timing specifications

1980-2016 maintenance reminder light reset procedures

The Latest EPA emission recall bulletins

I/M areas that require ignition timing and EGR function testing

Quick reference listing for major systems, devices and components

There’s also a standardized emission control abbreviation list for:

1966-2017 domestic cars, light trucks, and vans (gasoline engines)

1968-2017 imported cars, light trucks, and vans (gasoline engines)

1966-2017 medium and heavy duty domestic trucks (gasoline engines)

Class “A” motor homes (gasoline engines)

1984-2017 domestic + import cars, light trucks and vans (diesel engines)

For more information or to order a copy of the 2017 Emission Control Application Guide, call 888-724-6742 or purchase online.