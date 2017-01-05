Back in 2015, I made 10 predictions for 2016. I’ve never looked at myself as much of a prognosticator, so I decided to revisit those predictions to see how well I did and then take a look at what will change for 2017. 10. The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration will recognize the flaws in the SMS methodology, so CSA scores will no longer be viewable by the public. Right. Done and they changed the scoring criteria as well, so I should count this as two! 9. The EPA will ...