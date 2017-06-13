Navistar Defense has delivered nearly 7,000 trucks and buses to Iraq since 2004. (Photo: Navistar)

Navistar Defense LLC announced it received an $18.8 million contract from the U.S. Army.

The foreign sales contract is for 115 International 7000-MV Medium Tactical Vehicles (MTV) to be used in Iraq.

Navistar said these vehicles are based on the International WorkStar severe-duty platform designed for both off and on-road operation and is the backbone for MaxxPro Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicle.

Most of the work will take place at the assembly plant in West Point, MS, with delivery scheduled to be completed January 2018.

"Since 2004, Navistar Defense has delivered nearly 7,000 trucks and buses to Iraq through foreign military sales contracts," said Kevin Thomas, president of Navistar Defense. "As a proven partner, we're proud to supply the Iraq Army with a highly versatile and easy-to-maintain 7000-series tactical military support truck that offers greater efficiencies in support, spare parts, training, and operations."

This equipment is being used by Iraqi security forces in the Ministry of Interior and Ministry of Defense.