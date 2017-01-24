New Pig has recently introduced the PIG Fuel Station Spill Kit in Overpack. Designed especially for fuel islands, the Spill Kits are prepared to safely respond to spills, the company noted.

According to the company, the spill kits are packaged in a grime-hiding container, filled with absorbents made for gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and kerosene spills without taking in a drop of water. Absorbents include static-dissipative mats and socks that pass NFPA99 standards for static decay and surface resistivity. PIG Loose absorbent, PPE, caution tape and clean-up tools are also included.

“Ideal for use anywhere there are fueling operations: marinas, garages, commercial facilities, military sites, airports, tanker terminals, construction sites, industrial facilities and remote operations, the Overpack container is UN Rated 1H2/X345/S for shipping waste after cleanup and is weatherproof and UV resistant,” the company said. “Opaque black in color, the container has reflective labeling for easy visibility at night and blends into most surroundings. Lift-out, prepacked baskets allow easy access to the Kit’s contents, and can be restocked while ledges molded into the container make it easy to move by forklift.”

