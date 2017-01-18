Reading Truck Group announced it acquired substantially all of the assets of Caseco Manufacturing and its affiliates. Caseco, a current Reading distributor, is a regional manufacturer and upfitter of service utility truck bodies and service crane bodies, with four facilities located in Oklahoma and Missouri.

With the addition of Caseco, the number of Reading’s distribution and upfitting sites increases to 10 facilities in 8 states. Caseco also operated a manufacturing plant in Claremore, OK, where Reading said it will continue to produce service utility truck bodies and service and crane bodies.

“We are excited to acquire the strategic assets of Caseco, which will further Reading’s goal to establish a national organization for growth. The addition of these new capabilities and locations will expand Reading’s presence in the middle of the country and broaden its product offering,” said Tom Reynolds, President of Reading Truck Group. “This acquisition will enable Reading to better serve its customers located in the Midwest and Western United States. It also complements our product portfolio by adding Caseco’s Master Mechanic series of service and crane bodies to Reading’s current product line.”

Caseco President and CEO Joe Hilliard stated, “The combination of Caseco and Reading is a perfect fit. Joining Reading Truck Group will be beneficial to our staff and our customers. Reading shares our vision and is focused on providing its customers the highest quality trucks in the nation.”

In addition to expanding Reading’s national footprint and product portfolio, the acquisition of Caseco also increases Reading’s chassis pool allocation and produces a wide range of logistical service and freight benefits for Reading customers, the company noted.

“Founded in 1972, Caseco’s Master Mechanic Truck Bodies represent some of the most rugged, high quality truck bodies on the market,” stated Eric McNally, Reading Equipment and Distribution’s Vice President of Sales and Business Development. “We look forward to adding these vehicles to our product lineup.”