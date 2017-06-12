Ritchie Bros. said it will auction a customized 2018 Kenworth T680 truck on June 20 in Phoenix, and donate all proceeds to Truckers Against Trafficking (TAT) to assist in the fight against human trafficking.

Inland Kenworth, one of the largest Kenworth dealers in North America, is donating the vehicle. Inland Kenworth has dubbed the truck the “Everyday Heroes” edition. It has a retail value of $157,000 and features a 76-inch sleeper, 485 horsepower Paccar MX-13 engine and Eaton Fuller Advantage 10-speed automated transmission.

“When Inland Kenworth came to us with the idea, we jumped at the chance to do our part,” said Chris Holmberg, sales director at Ritchie Bros. “We believe that with our global network of buyers we can get the best return for the Kenworth T680 and in turn help Truckers Against Trafficking.”

Don Blake, sales manager at Inland Kenworth said after hearing about TAT during a presentation, his eyes were opened to the “evils of human trafficking. So many of the victims are innocent children. My heart hurt after being informed, but it made me want to help.”