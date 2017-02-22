Rush Enterprises announced it has opened Rush Truck Center – Farmington. This 14,000-sq.-ft. facility features a parts showroom with an extensive parts inventory and eight service bays utilizing state-of-the-art technology, the company noted. There are more than 100 Rush Truck Centers locations in 21 states, including three in New Mexico.

“We are proud to extend our nationwide presence to Farmington, New Mexico,” said W. M. "Rusty" Rush, chairman, CEO and president of Rush Enterprises, Inc. “With this one-stop parts and service location, we can continue to support our customers in New Mexico and keep them up and running,” Rush added.

Rush Truck Center – Farmington is located at 1111 Madison Lane, Farmington, NM, 87401. For more information, call 505-599-8900.