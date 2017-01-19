Fleet Owner
Home > Equipment > Sharing trailer spec’ing tips

Sharing trailer spec’ing tips

Jan 19, 2017
| Fleet Owner
Comments 0
  • Spec.JPG

    Porter (seen here) said XTRA Lease specs its dry van trailer crossmembers at 10-in. intervals versus the 12-in. standard, boosting its floor-loading rating to 24,000 lbs. from the typical 18,000 to 20,000 lbs. in order to help the 1 3/8-in. full oak flooring of its dry van units hold up better under repeated pounding from forklifts.

    More
  • Spec1.JPG

    XTRA specs galvanized steel rear ends on its dry van units to improve resistance to corrosion and thus trailer longevity. The company is even considering the use of galvanized landing gear for the same reason.

    More
  • Spec2.JPG

    XTRA added a 24-in. “threshold plate” on the floor where the trailer doors meet the loading dock, to provide an extra level of floor “resiliency” at a point where heavy-loaded forklifts leaves the dock and enter the trailer. "We want to keep that floor from deteriorating or buckling,” Porter stressed.

    More
  • Spec3.JPG

    XTRA uses LEDs or 'light emitting diodes' for all of the lights on its dry van units as they are brighter and last longer than old-school incandescent bulbs and require far less maintenance. The company also specs a composite "light holder' for several exterior LEDs and the trailer license plate as well instead of metal. "That saves weight and removes another potential area for corrosion," Porter said.

    More
  • Spec9.JPG

    XTRA decided to switch to a different style of “beam” for several rows of crossmembers closest to the fifth wheel and the tractor’s drive axles – what Porter called “tub” or “hat-shaped” beams that “hug” the underside of the trailer versus the standard “I-beam” design. “In the past, if a tractor blew a tire on its drive axles, its explosive force would travel back under the front end of the trailer and literally rip off traditional I-beams,” he noted, for the distinct I-beam shape would “catch” that force like a sail. By contrast, the explosive force of a tire blowout actually travels over a “hat-shaped” beam, dissipating out and away from the trailer, thus causing far less damage.

    More
  • Spec4.JPG

    XTRA specs low rolling resistance (LRR) tires to help improve overall tractor-trailer fuel economy, yet it continues to use the traditional "dual wheel" configuration on its dry van axles; standard steel wheels primed with synthetic grease in the wheel ends. But Porter noted XTRA will spec wide-base wheels and tires if that is what the customer wants. Using wide base tires and aluminum wheels will net a 500 lb. weight savings, he added.

    More
  • Spec5.JPG

    XTRA now specs side fairings or "skirts" on its dray van trailers for fuel economy savings. But Porter notes that XTRA specs the fairings package recommended by the trailer manufacturer as the OEM typically uses a skirt package that best fits their particular brand of dry van.

    More
  • Spec7.JPG

    After experimenting with different materials, XTRA still specs only oak flooring for its dry van units. "When you look at durability, cost and weight together, oak works best for us," Porter said. He added that XTRA's oak flooring is a "full" one and 3/8th inches thick.

    More
  • Spec8.JPG

    XTRA adds an extra "buffer" to the interior front wall of its dry van units; a post-and-sheet layer that provides extra protection to the front nose area from inadvertent "bumping" when forklifts are loading freight pallets. That’s one more spec’ing tweak that helps XTRA keep its dry van units in over-the-road service for 10 years, followed by three years in “cartage” or regional/local operation, and then in two years in storage service.

    More

  • Related Galleries / Refresh Gallery

When you expect a dry van trailer to last a good 15 to 20 years in service, developing solid specs to minimize maintenance and repair costs is critical. Steve Porter knows this better than anyone else as he’s dealt with nothing but trailers during his 31 years with XTRA Lease. Late last year, Porter - director of equipment services for XTRA - provided Fleet Owner with some of the dry van trailer spec’ing insights the company uses to ensure its equipment provides long-lasting, reliable service for its fleet customers. (All photos by Sean Kilcarr for Fleet Owner)

Please or Register to post comments.

New blog posts
From cables to sensors: A wireless approach to truck design
by Brian Straight
Posted 8 weeks ago
in Trucking Straight Talk
The automation of work: How will trucking cope?
by Sean Kilcarr
Posted 15 hours ago
in Trucks at Work
It’s your skin in this game
by David Cullen
Posted 2 years ago
in Hammer Lane
Fifty shades of FMCSA
by Avery Vise
Posted 2 years ago
in Down the Road
Twitter less kind to Chao than senators were
by Kevin Jones
Posted 1 week ago
in Running Lights
Connect With Us
FleetOwner.com
FleetOwner Related Sites
Copyright © 2017 Penton

Sponsored Introduction Continue on to (or wait seconds) ×