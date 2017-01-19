Sharing trailer spec’ing tips

Sharing trailer spec’ing tipsJan 19, 2017
When you expect a dry van trailer to last a good 15 to 20 years in service, developing solid specs to minimize maintenance and repair costs is critical. Steve Porter knows this better than anyone else as he’s dealt with nothing but trailers during his 31 years with XTRA Lease. Late last year, Porter - director of equipment services for XTRA - provided Fleet Owner with some of the dry van trailer spec’ing insights the company uses to ensure its equipment provides long-lasting, reliable service for its fleet customers. (All photos by Sean Kilcarr for Fleet Owner)