Sharing trailer spec’ing tips

XTRA decided to switch to a different style of “beam” for several rows of crossmembers closest to the fifth wheel and the tractor’s drive axles – what Porter called “tub” or “hat-shaped” beams that “hug” the underside of the trailer versus the standard “I-beam” design. “In the past, if a tractor blew a tire on its drive axles, its explosive force would travel back under the front end of the trailer and literally rip off traditional I-beams,” he noted, for the distinct I-beam shape would “catch” that force like a sail. By contrast, the explosive force of a tire blowout actually travels over a “hat-shaped” beam, dissipating out and away from the trailer, thus causing far less damage.