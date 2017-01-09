Stemco, an EnPro Industries company and manufacturer of heavy-duty components and solutions for commercial vehicles, has promoted Jim Reis to Vice President of Strategy and Doug Hix to Vice President and General Manager for Stemco’s Brake Products Group.

According to the company, in his new position, Reis will lead Stemco’s overall strategic efforts, especially in the areas of inorganic growth. He will partner closely with business and functional leads to develop new market opportunities that enable Stemco to accelerate business growth and planned future development.

As vice president and general manager for Stemco’s Brake Products Group, Hix will carry forward the group’s established strategy to effectively strengthen and further grow the business. Hix will report directly to Reis and work closely with him to transition into this new role.

“On behalf of Stemco, I am extremely pleased to see Jim and Doug excel in their respective positions and congratulate them on this well-deserved promotion,” said Todd Anderson, president of Stemco. “I am confident based on their tremendous amount of knowledge and credibility that these new leadership appointments will allow us to further pursue our strategy to strengthen, grow and expand our diverse line of products within the commercial vehicle industry.”