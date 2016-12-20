Stemco, an EnPro Industries company and manufacturer of heavy-duty components and solutions for commercial vehicles, has released its new Zip-Torq single-piece axle fastener.

“Zip-Torq simplifies and streamlines the wheel end bearing adjustment with its single-piece, unitized design,” the company said. “The Zip-Torq eliminates special tooling and loose components like clips, keepers, snap rings or screws.”

The company added that the Zip-Torq heavy-duty self-locking mechanism also delivers increased simplicity and safety by preventing inadvertent back-off. Consistent locking force is maintained by the high-strength wave spring, further eliminating unwanted back-off.

“Zip-Torq is the natural result of our safety culture and decades of progress developing wheel end systems,” said Chip Stuhr, Director of Stemco Wheel End products. “The Stemco Pro-Torq nut revolutionized the way a wheel end was adjusted and set, and Zip-Torq is the next step in our mission of Making the Roadways Safer.”