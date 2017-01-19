Stertil-Koni has introduced the ST 1130 mobile column lift – featuring a lifting capacity of 29,000 lbs. per column and 116,000 lbs. for a set of four.

According to the company:

The ST 1130, without any reduction sleeves, is designed for tires with an outside diameter from 79 to 88 inches;

With one reduction sleeves is designed for tires with an outside diameter from 67 to 80 inches; and

With two reduction sleeves is designed for tires with an outside diameter from 55 to 67 inches.

In terms of ease of operations, these lifts are wireless, with no interconnecting communication cables required and are mobile – relocated in a maintenance facility by a single operator by means of retractable wheels, the company added.

Stertil-Koni president Dr. Jean DellAmore, noted: “The new ST 1130 mobile columns also contain the ebright Smart Control System, which features a full-color touch-screen control console, much like the latest tablet computers. In that way, all relevant lifting information is instantly and directly available to the person who needs it most, the busy technician on the shop floor.”

The ST 1130 model also features as standard: overload protection; a dedicated mechanical locking system; and a fully automatic synchronization system that helps ensure proper, level lifting even when the front and rear portions of the vehicle have substantial weight differences.

The ST 1130 model also features a Multi Master System, equipped with a control box on each individual column. All columns are interchangeable, so they can be used at multiple locations. According to the company, the new Stertil-Koni mobile column lifts require no external power source to operate and communicate wirelessly with no cross-channel interference.

“Stertil-Koni is extremely proud to deliver the very best in heavy duty lifting systems and we anticipate that the new ST 1130 will be a real industry workhorse for customers who have very large, customized vehicle servicing requirements,” DellAmore concluded.