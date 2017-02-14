Toyo Tire U.S.A. Corp. announces a size expansion for two of its commercial tire products, the Toyo M920 drive tire and the Toyo M149 Super Single. Both tires are part of the M-Line of commercial tire products from Toyo Tires.

According to the company, the M920 drive traction tire is ideal for trucks that require all-season capabilities to deliver loads in any weather condition in regional or long-haul applications. It has wide, staggered tread blocks for improved traction and performance while additional features assist in excellent wet performance, longer tire life and reduced irregular wear. Its two wide circumferential grooves are designed to shed water during wet conditions. New sizes added to the M920 lineup include a 315/80R22.5 with a Load Index of L, also an 11R24.5 and a 285/75R24.5.

The company said it has also added a new size to its Toyo M149, an all-position single tire designed to deliver “superior wear performance” in tough operations, ranging from urban front axles to long-haul trailers.

In addition to a 385/65R22.5 size, the M149 is now also available in a larger 425/65R22.5 size tire. Both sizes feature rugged 20-ply load ratings.

“The M920 and M149 have delivered great performance and a lower cost per mile for our commercial customers,” said Mike Graber, Senior Product Manager, commercial truck tires Toyo Tire U.S.A. Corp. “These added sizes will expand the applications that will benefit from longer tread life and better retreadability.”