To help meet customer needs in the greater Mobile, AL market, TRAC Intermodal said it is converting marine chassis in its fleet from bias ply to radial tires. The program will be completed by the end of March, the company noted.

Trac’s customers in the Mobile market often face long hauls, heavy loads and hot weather conditions that require high-quality, reliable equipment. Radials provide customers with many benefits over bias ply tires including better quality and performance, improved fuel economy, greater durability and reduced off the road downtime.

“Our radial conversion program in Mobile provides our customers with high quality equipment to best fit their needs and fulfills the frequent long hauls and demanding operating conditions in this region,” says Keith Lovetro, president and CEO at Trac Intermodal. “We consistently evaluate the equipment across our entire chassis fleet and make the necessary refinements and upgrades to satisfy the specialized, market-by-market needs of our customers.”

Trac operates a marine chassis pool at the APM terminal in the Port of Mobile, which is part of Trac’s Gulf Region Pool (TGRP). TRAC’s Mobile pool serves the following steamship lines: CMA/APL, COSCO, Evergreen, ZIM, MSC (Mediterranean Shipping Company) and Maersk.