Truck-Lite Co. has added the 44 Series Stop/Turn/Tail & Back-up Combination Lamp to its current 44 Series offerings. Performing the functions of two lamps in one unit, the 44 Series S/T/T & BU is available in flange or grommet mounts. The lamp also features a hardwired connector for tight-packaging applications, and 3-position LED Fit 'N Forget AMP connectors that are compatible with existing connection points on the vehicle harness, the company noted.

“Truck-Lite's new, signature-style 4-inch combination lamp meets or exceeds all FMVSS 108 requirements when properly installed, even on vehicles over 80 inches wide,” according to the company. “The stop function offers the same appearance and performance that the market has come to appreciate, and its distinct back-up feature provides a clear indication of the white reverse signal without impairing the effectiveness of the stop/turn/tail lamp when both are illuminated, thus staying true to Truck-Lite's commitment of providing the safest and highest-quality visibility systems on the market.”

The lamp fits into standard 4-inch round mounting holes, and it’s one of the new 44 Series combination lamps will meet the FMVSS requirements for back-up function, which can save costs on the OEM level by eliminating the need to drill additional mounting holes, according to the company.

Truck-Lite's newest combination lamp can be ordered using the following custom part numbers: 44550R, 44551R and 44556R. Additional information can be requested by email at corporate@truck-lite.com or by calling Truck-Lite Customer Service at (800) 562-5012.