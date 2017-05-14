USA Truck posted a net loss of $4.9 million in the first quarter, according to its most recent earnings report. (Photo: USA Truck)

Truckload carrier USA Truck Inc., based in Van Buren, AR, said Werner Hugo has joined its leadership team as senior vice president of trucking operations. He was previously chief operating officer for 7 Hills Transport.

“Werner is an outstanding operational executive with a proven track record of enhancing enterprise value at a variety of trucking companies over the past 17 years,” James Reed, USA Truck's president and CEO, noted in a statement. “We are excited about the impact his leadership style will bring to the truckload operations team here at USA Truck.”

Earlier in his career, Hugo served as vice president of operations and driver retention at CRST International.

Hugo is the latest in a string of recent hires at the motor carrier; hires aimed at turning around the fortunes of USA Truck, which has posted several years of losses and was profiled over the weekend in by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

USA Truck posted a net loss of $4.9 in the first quarter on $101.7 million in operating revenue, according to its latest earnings release, which compares to a net loss of $1.8 million on $110.6 million in operating revenue during the first quarter of 2016.

The motor carriers noted that $4.5 million of that first quarter loss is a charge for what USA Truck termed “adverse development on auto and workers’ compensation claims,” as well as an $800,000 charge for severance costs recorded in salaries, wages and employee benefits.