Volvo, Mack show off 2017 Ride to Freedom trucks

Volvo’s specially decorated VNR 640 model will travel participate in the 2017 Ride for Freedom rally during the Memorial Day weekend.

Volvo Trucks and Mack Trucks unveiled the designs of their 2017 Ride for Freedom trucks.

Volvo’s specially designed VNR model will accompany a motorcade of about 160 motorcycles to Washington for Memorial Day weekend as part of the “Run for the Wall” motorcycle rally.

The truck was assembled at the New River Valley plant in Dublin, VA. Volvo said plant employees and the UAW Local 2069 Veteran Committee have supported the Ride for Freedom event for 26 years, creating special graphics to salute military heroes.

Likewise, Mack employees will participate in this weekend’s festivities. Mack’s Ride for Freedom truck is Jack Mack, a custom-built mega-crew cab named after John “Jack” M. Mack, one of the founders of Mack Trucks.

Mack employees will travel from Pennsylvania by truck and motorcycle to Maryland for a special memorial ceremony at Mack’s powertrain facility. Hagerstown employees will then join their colleagues following the ceremony as they continue to Washington.