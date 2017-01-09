Wabash National Corporation recently received ISO 14001:2004 registration for its operations in Frankfort, IN, and Harrison, AR. This brings the number of Wabash National manufacturing operations with ISO 14001:2004 registration to five, the company noted.

The ISO 14001:2004 standard, published by the International Organization for Standardization, is an international reference for environmental management requirements. The standard provides organizations with the elements of an effective environmental management system that can be integrated with other management requirements to help them achieve environmental and economic goals. The overall aim of this International Standard is to support environmental protection and prevention of pollution in balance with socio-economic needs.

“Our commitment to sustainability is evident at every level of our company, and we continue to make significant strides in reducing our impact on the environment,” said Brent Yeagy, president and chief operating officer. “Achieving ISO 14001:2004 registration at two additional facilities reflects our promise to upholding world-class environmental standards in our manufacturing operations. I thank the associates at both operations who made this possible.”

The company’s Frankfort operation manufactures a variety of diverse composite products, including semi-trailer aerodynamic products, mobile storage containers and ground freight unit load devices. The Harrison operation manufactures wood flooring.

Wabash National was the first semi-trailer manufacturer in North America to receive the Environmental Management System Registration, which it first received at its Lafayette, IN, operations in June 2005. Currently, Wabash National has ISO 14001:2004 registrations at five locations: Cadiz, KY; Frankfort, IN; Harrison, AR; Lafayette, IN; and San José Iturbide, Guanajuato, Mexico.