LAS VEGAS. Webb Wheel Products introduced the newest addition to its wheel end portfolio – a new brake drum optimized for use in trailer applications. The introduction was made during the Heavy Duty Aftermarket Week (HDAW).

“The new lighter, cooler Webb trailer drum with patented Webb CRT (Cool Running Technology) vents was engineered specifically for 20K trailer axles,” the company noted. “Today, many trailers are running with side skirts that improve aerodynamics; however, OTR road data suggests that they can also reduce crosswind and straight line airflow below the trailer. This reduction in air flow results in a 41% increase in brake temperatures, causing reduced braking performance and accelerated brake drum and lining wear.”

Johnathon Capps, vice president of engineering, said, “The push to increase trailer aerodynamics has created opportunities for trailer component suppliers to design products that recognize how these new technologies can change overall trailer functions. Our experience with designing and producing cooler running brake drums directed us to a solution that mitigates the impact of higher brake temperatures caused by the change in air flow.”

The engineering of the Webb 66764F brake drum provides a high strength to weight ratio offering the lowest weight in its class at only 99 lbs. Webb designs, cast and machines their brake drum in the U.S.