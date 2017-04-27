Western Star's 50th Anniversary Photo Album

Fleet Owner
  • DSC04838 (1).jpg

    Western Star 50th Logo

    Special Western Star logo created to celebrate "50 years of Awesomeness."

     

  • DSC04837 (1).jpg

    Western Star 5700

    Western Star 5700 XE carries a 50th anniversary commemorative paint scheme adapted from a custom design first released in the 1980s

    With a 68-in. high roof sleeper, the company's premium on-highway tractor is powered by a Detroit DD15 producing 505 HP and 1750 lbs.-ft. peak torque.  It's mated to Detroit's DT-12 12-spd. overdrive automated mechanical transmission and Detroit DA-RT tandem drive axle, completing the proprietary Daimler Trucks North America powertrain.

  • DSC04829 (1).jpg

    Western Star 4900

    Representing the company's traditional long-nose heavy-duty highway tractor, the Western Star 4900SF is powered by a 600-HP Detroit DD16. The transmission is an Eaton Fuller 18-spd. for those who prefer to row their gears old school.

  • DSC04841 (1).jpg

    Western Star president Kelley Platt

    Western Star president Kelley Platt was on hand for the Phoenix ride-and-drive to take those without CDLs out on a highway demonstration of the 5700's features.

  • DSC04825 (1).jpg

    This 2017 Western Star 5700 has been donated to the Owner-Operators Independent Drivers Assn. (OOIDA) for its industry promoting “Spirit of the American Trucker” tour.  Driven by veteran Jon Osborn, it will visit shows, conferences and truck stops throughout the country to spread the word about the important work of America’s truckers.

    This 5700 carries an 82-in. high roof sleeper with a full aerodynamic package. It’s powered by a Detroit DD16 rated at 560 HP and a DT12 12-spd. automated mechanical transmission.

     

  • DSC04844 (1).jpg

    1968 Western Star tractor

    Built in 1968 just one year after the company called White Western Star started producing its highly custom heavy trucks in Kelowna, British Columbia, for the logging industry, this earliest Western Star was a working truck up until 2015 when it was bought and restored by a local BC dealer.

PHOENIX.  Founded in Kelowna, British Columbia in 1967 as a custom truck builder for truly heavy duty logging and mining applications, Western Star celebrated it's 50th anniversary with a ride-and-drive event here in the desert to show off its entire modern lineup of on-highway tractors and vocational trucks, as well as two special trucks -- one an original 1968 Western Star that was in everyday service until 2015 and the other the newest "Spirit of the American Trucker" tour truck.

Here's a gallery of Western Star's on-highway lineup carrying a new 50th anniversary paint scheme updated from a design originally offered in the 1980s.

You'll find a separate gallery of Western Star's 2017 vocational trucks, as well as it's XD off-road models here.

 

