PHOENIX. Targeting “the traditional, yellow iron customer,” Western Star Truck Sales Inc. has added a new option to its XD OFFROAD line. Based on the Western Star 4900 platform, but with “considerably more material” to support smaller, off-road applications, the new Western Star XD-25 is designed to be tough and versatile, company executives explained to trucking editors here for a product demonstration. Its 25-ton capacity makes it ideal for construction, mining and quarry site hauling use.

“The XD-25 provides yet another extreme duty option for customers who tackle the toughest challenges,” said Kelley Platt, president, Western Star Trucks. “These units are specifically designed to handle off-road jobs without compromising fuel economy and cycle time efficiency.”

The new XD-25 is available with a Tier 3 Series 60 or Detroit™ DD13® engine, and is powered by the Allison Off Road Series (ORS) transmission and planetary gear sets. Together, the engine and transmission combination results in more power for loaded applications and higher speeds when unloaded.

“In the past, some companies have tried to push highway products into the off-highway market, and it resulted in less-than-ideal product lifespan—this is by no means that kind of product, as we’ve already seen from the vehicles we have in the field.” added Peter Arrigoni, Western Star Trucks vice-president of sales. “The XD-25 really is an alternative at a much better value—this is probably the only market in which the Western Star is the less-expensive option. It’s an interesting proposition for a lot of customers.”

Additional features found with all Western Star XD OFFROAD products include rugged slippered spring suspensions, simplified maintenance components and metal fender butterfly hoods for long-life durability.

“Our customers want an off-road solution that has great ton-per-mile (TPM) savings, and a lower purchase price over conventional articulated equipment,” said Platt. “The XD-25 OFFROAD’s low maintenance design and versatile platform configurations deliver on performance every time.”