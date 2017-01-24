The Kenworth T370 just became more versatile thanks to the availability of wide base tires for applications requiring up to 20,000-lb. front axle ratings, the company announced.

Available in 385/65R22.5 sizes, from Bridgestone, Goodyear and Michelin, the tires were previously available only on all-wheel drive T370 steer axles with ratings up to 16,000 lbs.

“These tires can now be ordered for new T370s with our heaviest non-drive front axles – rated at 16,000, 18,000 and 20,000 lbs.,” said Kurt Swihart, Kenworth marketing director. “This provides a larger ‘footprint’ in vocational applications where off-road conditions, such as mud, can making driving difficult. The tires also comply with standards in certain states and Canada, which require larger tires to carry heavier weights.”

According to Swihart, the Kenworth T370 is one of the most robust medium-duty trucks on the market. “It can be spec’d light, or it can be spec’d heavy with 46,000-pound rear axles and 20,000-pound front axles,” he said. Non-drive front steer axles rated from 16,000 to 20,000 pounds and 44,000- and 46,000-pound heavy-duty tandem-drive rear axles are available from Meritor and Dana. The PACCAR PX-9 engine in the T370 is available with ratings up to 350 horsepower and 1,150 lb-ft of torque.

The Kenworth T370 is also now available with 4.9-in. fender extensions, which reduce road spray from the wide base tires.