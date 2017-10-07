Comdata Inc. said it has partnered with FR8Star to provide carriers with a faster way to book loads and receive payments.

FR8Star is a web-based freight operations platform that provides carriers with visibility of oversize, overweight, and open deck loads. Through the Comchek Mobile app, carriers hauling loads booked on FR8Star.com will be able to receive fuel advances at the moment of pickup, as well as full payment quickly after proof of delivery is received.

“Especially for small fleet businesses that need immediate access to funds to manage everyday expenses, the partnership between Comdata and FR8Star will be an invaluable tool to boost operating efficiencies,” said Greg Secord, president of Comdata North American Trucking.

“Combining the unique functionalities of Comdata and FR8Star.com will help facilitate faster payments to carriers while also protecting shippers,” said Matt Kropp, CEO of FR8Star.