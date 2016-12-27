The American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI) released the names of those individuals appointed by the ATRI Board of Directors to serve on the 2017-2018 Research Advisory Committee (RAC).

Among other activities, ATRI's RAC is responsible for annually identifying the top research priorities for the trucking industry. RAC members represent a diverse cross-section of trucking industry stakeholders including motor carriers, industry suppliers, commercial drivers, shippers, law enforcement, academia and government.

Scott Mugno, Vice President, Safety, Sustainability & Vehicle Maintenance of FedEx Ground, was appointed to serve as Chairman of the RAC. New RAC members appointed for the 2017-2018 term are:

Jon Blackham, Policy and Government Affairs, Canadian Trucking Alliance

Bill Brown, Manager of Fleet Telematics, Southeastern Freight Lines

Scott George, Chief Executive Officer, TCW, Inc.

Mike Golias, Director for Research, Intermodal Freight Transportation Institute, University of Memphis

Stan Hampton, Vice President of Driver Personnel, J.B. Hunt

Victor Hart, Transportation Safety Manager, Dot Transportation, Inc.

Ken Howden, Director, 21st Century Truck Partnership, Vehicle Technologies Office, U.S. Department of Energy

Kelly Killingsworth, Vice President, Inbound Transportation, Walmart

Victoria King, Group Vice President, Public Affairs, UPS

Dustin Koehl, Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Total Transportation of Mississippi

Caroline Mays, Director, Freight and International Trade Section, Texas Department of Transportation

Lisa Mullings, President and CEO, National Association of Truck Stop Operators

Tom Murtha, Senior Planner, Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning

Deputy Chief Mark Savage, Colorado State Patrol

Carl Stebbins, Corporate Director of Admissions and Marketing, New England Tractor Trailer Training School

Harold Sumerford, Jr., CEO, J&M Tank Lines, Inc.

Jim Ward, President and CEO, D.M. Bowman

Current RAC members who were reappointed to an additional two-year term on the RAC are:

Amy Boerger, Vice President - North American Engine Business, Cummins, Inc.

Randy Boyles, Senior Vice President, Mobile Strategy, PeopleNet

Michael Conyngham, Director of Research, International Brotherhood of Teamsters

Bob Costello, Senior VP and Chief Economist, American Trucking Associations

Tom Cuthbertson, Vice President, Regulatory Compliance, Omnitracs, LLC

Dennis Dellinger, President, Cargo Transporters

Chip Duden, Vice President, Strategic Business Analytics, Werner Enterprises

Paul J. Enos, Chief Executive Officer, Nevada Trucking Association

Sanford Hodes, Senior Vice President and Deputy General Counsel, Ryder System, Inc.

Chris McLoughlin, Cargo Risk Manager, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

Brenda Neville, President, Iowa Motor Truck Association

Dean Newell, Vice President, Safety, Maverick, Inc.

Karen Rasmussen, President and CEO, HELP, Inc.

Wellington F. Roemer, III, President and CEO, Wellington F. Roemer Insurance

Andrea Sequin, Director, Regulatory Services, Schneider National, Inc.

Tom Weakley, Director of Operations, Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association Foundation

"The RAC serves a critical role in developing and prioritizing research proposals that address the trucking industry's top issues. We congratulate those appointed by the Board to serve in this important role and we look forward to working with them," remarked Rebecca Brewster, ATRI President and COO.