Tim Aschof, new president of Crete Carrier, has been with the company for more than 15 years. (Photo by Crete Carrier)

Crete Carrier Corp. said it has appointed Tim Aschoff as president, adding to his current responsibilities as chief operating officer. Tonn Ostergard will remain CEO and also has taken the role of chairman of the board.

Crete also named Erick Kutter as president of subsidiary Shaffer Trucking. Kutter was previously president of Knight Refrigerated.

Popular Now Supreme Court could soon decide on OOIDA challenge to ELDs How freight is priced and paid for is changing fast OTC releases diagnostic software for Genisys users

“Tim celebrated 15 years with Crete Carrier on April 30 and over that time, he has demonstrated the ability to lead the organization through his excellent communication skills and implementation of process that provide a clear expectation of goals and results,” said Ostergard.

Added Ostergard: “We are excited to have someone with Erick’s depth of experience join our team. My goal is to have Shaffer be one of the largest, and certainly the best, temperature controlled carriers in the industry.”

Duane Acklie, founder of Crete, died last year at the age of 84.