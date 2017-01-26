DAT Solutions announced that Getloaded, a load board for smaller freight brokers and carriers, has been integrated into the DAT network of load boards.

Prior to the consolidation, Getloaded and DAT—which includes DAT Power, DAT Express, DAT TruckersEdge, and OOIDA's MembersEdge—had operated with independent databases.

The consolidation of Getloaded carriers plus DAT's own subscription growth has resulted in a 36% increase in the number of carriers accessing the DAT network of load boards from a year ago, DAT said. The consolidation, which was completed in December 2016, gives brokers access to the largest and a rapidly growing base of available trucks, the company noted.

"In this case, bigger really is better. On the spot market, carriers want to choose from as much freight as possible, and brokers want to connect with as many quality trucks that can deliver freight on a lane," said Don Thornton, senior vice president at DAT.

"Since 1999, Getloaded built its reputation as a marketplace for smaller brokers and carriers, especially those moving flatbed and specialty freight," said Thornton. "We're excited to offer more choices and services from a single, super database where customers can post loads and trucks more efficiently,"

The move is the latest in a series of expansions at DAT. In August, the company relocated to a 55,000-square foot, state-of-the-art facility in Portland, Oregon. It also grew its technical and engineering staff, while expanding its data science department to address the needs of a changing industry, DAT explained.