Although DOT's freight index fell in April, it is about 30% higher than the low set in April 2009. (File photo)

The U.S. Department of Transportation said the amount of freight moved by the for-hire industry dipped 0.6% in April from the previous month, although trucking saw it small increase.

DOT’s Bureau of Transportation Statistics said its freight transportation index was 122.8 in April, falling for the second month after hitting an all-time high in February. The index is nearly 30% above the low set during the recession in April 2009 and up 0.8% when compared with April 2016.

Only trucking and air freight saw freight increases in April, DOT said. The index also includes rail, inland waterways and pipelines.

Both the March and February readings were revised lower from their initial readings.