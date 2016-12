No. 2: Breaking down the 2018 Freightliner Cascadia

The “New Cascadia” combines state-of-the-art electronics, advanced powertrain integration, new technologies and refined aerodynamics to deliver up to an 8% improvement in fuel economy compared to the current Cascadia Evolution. We can't demonstrate how smooth and quiet the ride was on a 20-mile test drive near Colorado Springs, CO, but here’s a closer look at some of the 2018 Cascadia’s features.

Read more: Breaking down the 2018 Freightliner Cascadia