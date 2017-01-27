IronPlanet announced Ken Calhoon has been named vice president of data analytics and machine learning.

According to IronPlanet, Calhoon comes to IronPlanet with over 30 years of experience helping technology companies grow through strategy and implementation based on data analytics and machine learning. Calhoon has held key roles with companies such as eBay, Forrester Research, Inc., Mitsubishi Electronics as well as Bain & Company, IronPlanet said.

“Data science and analytics is foundational to building efficient marketplaces and providing our valued customers with the best solutions to meet their varied heavy equipment needs,” said Matt Ackley, IronPlanet CMO. “With his proven record of success, we are excited to have Ken Calhoon lead these efforts. His expertise will help ramp our data analytics and machine learning capabilities to further unlock the power of our online approach.”

“IronPlanet is a proven technology leader in online and onsite used heavy equipment marketplaces. With its aggressive efforts to lead the industry in data science I am excited to take on this new role,” said Calhoon. “I look forward to using my experience and deep data background to help IronPlanet accelerate growth through data and machine learning.”

Calhoon was most recently vice president/consulting director, digital business consulting at Forrester Research, Inc. Previously, Calhoon was vice president international and vice president international trust and safety at eBay. He also held previous roles with OES Equipment LLC, Mitsubishi Electric and Bain & Company.