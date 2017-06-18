Love’s now has six travel stops in the state of Wisconsin (Photo: Love’s Travel Stops)

Love’s Travel Stops said it has opened a new location in Sheboygan, WI, its sixth in the state.

Located at Interstate 43 and South Business Drive, Exit 120, the travel stop will add about 70 jobs.

“We are excited to provide services to drivers and residents in this area,” said Greg Love, co-CEO of Love’s. “The store will serve drivers in the Sheboygan area using the freight corridor between Green Bay and Milwaukee.”

The travel stop offerings include Subway and Hardee’s restaurants, and a Love’s Truck Tire Care center.

Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Love’s has more than 420 locations in 41 states.