Chief Tim Love began his career in Knoxville, TN, and has been recognized by prominent food industry publications. (Photo: Food Network)

Pilot Flying J announced a partnership with chef and restaurant owner Tim Love, who will create signature food items at all locations.

The truck stop chain said the deal will lead to the creation of more “fresh, convenient food options.” Pilot Flying J has a network of more than 750 retail locations and serves more than 1.3 million customers daily.

"Our mission will be to create nutritious options that are easy to carry and easy to eat – that criteria tends to be top of mind for most travelers, but hard to come by on the road,” said Love.

He will work with Shannon Johnson, vice president of food innovation at Pilot Flying J, to further develop the PJ Fresh Marketplace brand.

Love's career began in a kitchen in Knoxville, TN, where Pilot Flying J’s headquarters are located. Love will also develop food items specifically for locations in the southwest, focusing on the flavors of the that region.

Love has been recognized by prominent industry publications and appeared on numerous food-focused television programs.