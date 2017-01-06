Pro: Powering safety improvements by Michael D. Spence, senior vice president of fleet services, CTP, Fleet Advantage The U.S. Dept. of Transportation (DOT) is proposing a new rule for heavy-duty truck operators that would set a maximum travel speed. The rule is expected to save more than $1 billion in fuel annually as well as improve safety efforts for drivers, trucks, and passengers across the country. The rule, proposed by DOT’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration ...
